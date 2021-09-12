Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Temporary speed cushions installed in Winton Hills as part of pilot safety program

The City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation & Engineering is installing a series of...
The City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation & Engineering is installing a series of rubber speed cushions.(City of Cincinnati)
By Corinne Rivers
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A series of rubber speed cushions are being installed on Winneste Avenue to help slow traffic in a busy residential area, according to the City of Cincinnati.

The temporary speed cushions are part of a pilot project by the City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation & Engineering (DOTE) to study if there is an effect on slowing traffic.

Crews are expected to finish installing four sets of cushions between Strand Lane and Craft Street on Winneste Avenue by the end of the week.

DOTE data shows that motorists frequently exceed the 25 miles per hour speed limit on Winneste.

“We chose Winneste Avenue as the location for our pilot project because of the large number of pedestrian crashes that have occurred on this street over the last three years,” said John Brazina, DOTE director. “There are a lot of pedestrians in the area who cross Winneste to get to Winton Hills Recreation Center and Winton Hills Academy elementary school.”

The speed cushions will be removed in December.

Depending on the results of the pilot project, the department will consider installing permanent speed cushions on Winneste Avenue as well as other streets in the city as part of its pedestrian safety program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elder Tomas Ocampomejia and his son. Ocampomejia was wrongfully declared dead in a crash on...
Supposed victim in fatal I-275 crash shows up next day, shocks family
Angela Wagner, accused of killing a family of eight in 2016 pleaded guilty in court Friday.
Pike County Massacre: Angela Wagner pleads guilty
Sandy Ray was killed in an accident while helping out with the food pantry line at New Life...
Highland County church volunteer killed in accident
‘All clear’ given at Wright Patterson Air Force Base after report of active shooter
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
‘I think the President made a mistake’ Ohio, Indiana governors react to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest News

Angela Wagner, accused of killing a family of eight in 2016 pleaded guilty in court Friday.
Pike County Massacre: Angela Wagner pleads guilty
Wesley Robbins
Police: Man brandished gun at bouncer at bar in the Banks
Four residents were displaced by fire at their University Heights apartment building Saturday,...
4 residents displaced in University Heights fire
Individuals interested in becoming an Indiana State Trooper can now apply to be a part of the...
Indiana State Police seeks new recruits to become state troopers