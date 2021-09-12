Temporary speed cushions installed in Winton Hills as part of pilot safety program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A series of rubber speed cushions are being installed on Winneste Avenue to help slow traffic in a busy residential area, according to the City of Cincinnati.

The temporary speed cushions are part of a pilot project by the City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation & Engineering (DOTE) to study if there is an effect on slowing traffic.

Crews are expected to finish installing four sets of cushions between Strand Lane and Craft Street on Winneste Avenue by the end of the week.

DOTE data shows that motorists frequently exceed the 25 miles per hour speed limit on Winneste.

“We chose Winneste Avenue as the location for our pilot project because of the large number of pedestrian crashes that have occurred on this street over the last three years,” said John Brazina, DOTE director. “There are a lot of pedestrians in the area who cross Winneste to get to Winton Hills Recreation Center and Winton Hills Academy elementary school.”

The speed cushions will be removed in December.

Depending on the results of the pilot project, the department will consider installing permanent speed cushions on Winneste Avenue as well as other streets in the city as part of its pedestrian safety program.

