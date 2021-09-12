Contests
A Warm Wrap-Up To The Weekend

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Our forecast is staying hot and dry for the next few days until a cool front arrives. Humidity is on the rise. With the dew point temperatures reaching the low 60s, you’ll fee the increase in humidity but it will not be oppressive. You can expect the bright sunshine to continue Sunday and Monday across the Tri-State.

Sunday will again feel like mid summer with temperatures running almost 10 degrees above our normal high of 81. Warm and dry for your tailgate festivities. It should be about 85 degrees and sunny when the Bengals kickoff at Paul brown Stadium. Watch the game on FOX 19!

The next rain is possible is late Tuesday night and into Wednesday in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain opportunities may continue into part of our Thursday forecast. It doesn’t look like this will be enough rain to soak your lawn, landscaping or garden.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

