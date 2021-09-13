1 dead, 1 critically hurt in NKY shooting, prosecutor says

LATONIA, Ky. (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway in northern Kentucky after two people were shot, including one fatally, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

It happened about 11 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Rosina Avenue in Latonia, Sanders tells FOX19 NOW.

A male died, and the second victim, a female, suffered life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery, he says.

The male’s name was not released.

Further details were not immediately available while Covington police continue to investigate, according to Sanders.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.