Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in NKY shooting, prosecutor says

A homicide investigation is underway in northern Kentucky after two people were shot and one of...
A homicide investigation is underway in northern Kentucky after two people were shot and one of them died, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATONIA, Ky. (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway in northern Kentucky after two people were shot, including one fatally, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

It happened about 11 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Rosina Avenue in Latonia, Sanders tells FOX19 NOW.

A male died, and the second victim, a female, suffered life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery, he says.

The male’s name was not released.

Further details were not immediately available while Covington police continue to investigate, according to Sanders.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills was NKU law student, mother of two, university says
Wesley Robbins
Police: Man brandished gun at bouncer at bar in the Banks
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen died after shooting occurred in Walnut Hills Saturday.
30-year-old woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills, police say
Fatal fire in Springfield Township
One dead, two severely injured in Hamilton County house fire

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 4:30 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 4:30 a.m.
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Middletown mom to be sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son
Gold Star is offering their Who Dey Ways meal deal.
Celebrate the Bengals win with free Gold Star Chili
Lucille the bearcat turns two.
Cincinnati Zoo’s bearcat Lucille celebrates her second birthday