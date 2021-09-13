Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

6 of 10 US counties with highest incident rate of COVID-19 are in Kentucky

Kentucky is seeing the worst spread of the virus in its southern counties.
Kentucky is seeing spread of the virus in its southern counties, though overall spread of the...
Kentucky is seeing spread of the virus in its southern counties, though overall spread of the virus appears to be slowing in the commonwealth.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky is home to six of the country’s top 10 counties—and 12 of the top 25—in COVID-19 incidence rate, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

Perry County has the nation’s highest incident rate over the last two weeks with 65 average daily cases per 100,000 residents.

Clay, Whitley, Russell, Grayson and Rockdale counties are also in the top 10.

Tennessee accounts for three counties in the top 10. The remaining county is in Oklahoma.

No counties in the FOX19 viewing area are represented in the top 25.

Gov. Andy Beshear referenced the data in his Monday Team Kentucky media briefing.

CDC study: Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die of Covid-19
Weekly new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky
Weekly new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky(Kentucky Department of Public Health)

Saturday-Monday, Kentucky recorded 10,0007 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 68 newly confirmed virus-related deaths.

School-aged children have the highest incident rate by demographic, as has been the case for weeks, according to Beshear.

The next highest incident rate is among those 20-29.

Those age groups are also the least vaccinated among groups eligible for the vaccine.

Using newly available US Census data, Beshear reported as of Monday 2,618,081 Kentuckians, or 59 percent of the entire population, is vaccinated.

Of Kentuckians eligible for the vaccine, (12 and up) 69 percent are vaccinated.

“I am asking you to break the Thanksgiving dinner rule and have a tough conversation with those you love and care about who are hesitant to get the vaccine,” Beshear said. “It won’t be easy. But they are more likely to listen to a friend or family member, and that one conversation could save their life.”

The graphic below is incorrect with respect to “Total unique persons vaccinated.”

Total Kentuckians vaccinated with at least one dose based on 2020 census figures.
Total Kentuckians vaccinated with at least one dose based on 2020 census figures.(Kentucky Department of Public Health)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills was NKU law student, mother of two, university says
One person is dead and another is critically hurt in a double shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday in...
Man killed, woman critically hurt in NKY double shooting
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Middletown mom sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son
Butler County Deputy Craig Mills
Butler County deputy dies from COVID-19, sheriff says
Wesley Robbins
Police: Man brandished gun at bouncer at bar in the Banks

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 6 p.m.
Man killed, woman critically hurt in NKY double shooting
Man killed, woman critically hurt in NKY double shooting
The mother died a few weeks after being pulled from the house fire on West Cherry Street.
Daughter facing murder, arson charges in connection with mother’s death
Cincinnati State teams up with Kenton County Schools to teach kids about airplane mechanics.
Cincinnati State partners with Kenton County Schools to offer aviation program for students