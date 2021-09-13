8 new miles of passages discovered at Mammoth Cave

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WXIX) - Researchers have discovered eight new miles of caves and passages in the Mammoth Cave system.

The discovery means Mammoth Cave, already the longest cave in the world, now has 420 miles of surveyed passages.

It’s more than twice as long as the second-largest cave system, Mexico’s Sac Actun underwater cave.

Finding new passages is nothing new at Mammoth Cave.

Researchers with the Cave Research Foundation are mapping and exploring the system, adding incrementally to its length almost every year.

