8 new miles of passages discovered at Mammoth Cave

The world’s longest cave is now even longer!
Mammoth Cave National Park is now 420 miles long after the discovery of eight new miles of...
Mammoth Cave National Park is now 420 miles long after the discovery of eight new miles of passages this year.(Mammoth Cave National Park)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WXIX) - Researchers have discovered eight new miles of caves and passages in the Mammoth Cave system.

The discovery means Mammoth Cave, already the longest cave in the world, now has 420 miles of surveyed passages.

It’s more than twice as long as the second-largest cave system, Mexico’s Sac Actun underwater cave.

Finding new passages is nothing new at Mammoth Cave.

Researchers with the Cave Research Foundation are mapping and exploring the system, adding incrementally to its length almost every year.

Find out more about how researchers survey new cave passages here.

THE LONGEST CAVE IN THE WORLD IS NOW EVEN LONGER!!! Mapping and exploration by the Cave Research Foundation has...

Posted by Mammoth Cave National Park on Sunday, September 12, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

