Arrest after police chase, UDF robbery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight.

It all started when the United Dairy Farmers store at 5023 Montgomery Road in Norwood was robbed of cigars and alcohol at 12:20 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Mike Reynolds.

The suspect was involved in a physical struggle with the cashier and then fled the scene in a vehicle, Cincinnati police spotted and began to pursue at Reading Road and Yarmouth Avenue, he said.

Police put down “stop sticks” to deflate his tires and end the vehicle pursuit, which is precisely what happened at Fred Shuttlesworth Avenue and Reading Road.

The driver ran into woods nearby. Police surrounded the area as they searched for him.

The suspect walked out and asked an officer what was going on, Sgt. Reynolds said.

The man was “sweating profusely,” triggering the officer’s suspicions and the man was taken into custody without further incident.

His name and charges were not immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.