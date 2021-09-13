Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Arrest after police chase, UDF robbery

A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle...
A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight.

It all started when the United Dairy Farmers store at 5023 Montgomery Road in Norwood was robbed of cigars and alcohol at 12:20 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Mike Reynolds.

The suspect was involved in a physical struggle with the cashier and then fled the scene in a vehicle, Cincinnati police spotted and began to pursue at Reading Road and Yarmouth Avenue, he said.

Police put down “stop sticks” to deflate his tires and end the vehicle pursuit, which is precisely what happened at Fred Shuttlesworth Avenue and Reading Road.

The driver ran into woods nearby. Police surrounded the area as they searched for him.

The suspect walked out and asked an officer what was going on, Sgt. Reynolds said.

The man was “sweating profusely,” triggering the officer’s suspicions and the man was taken into custody without further incident.

His name and charges were not immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills was NKU law student, mother of two, university says
Wesley Robbins
Police: Man brandished gun at bouncer at bar in the Banks
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen died after shooting occurred in Walnut Hills Saturday.
30-year-old woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills, police say
Fatal fire in Springfield Township
One dead, two severely injured in Hamilton County house fire

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 7:30 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 7:30 a.m.
A homicide investigation is underway in northern Kentucky after two people were shot and one of...
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in NKY shooting, prosecutor says
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Middletown mom to be sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son
Iron Jailen Cannon
Body discovered in waters of Lake Milton likely that of missing Akron man