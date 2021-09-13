Body discovered in waters of Lake Milton likely that of missing Akron man

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities believe they have found the body of a man missing since October in the waters of Lake Milton State Park in Mahoning County.

Divers searched the waters off the south side of the I-76 bridge that crosses Lake Milton around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson.

There they found the body of a person they say is likely Iron Cannon, 27, of Akron, who was fatally shot on Oct. 18, 2020 in Wadsworth.

It’s a bizarre and mysterious case that started in Medina County and appears to have ended in the Mahoning Valley, not far from Youngstown.

As 19 News has previously reported, Cannon of Akron was last seen in Wadsworth after a night out with friends.

Since then, Wadsworth Police Detectives have uncovered evidence they say shows Cannon was not just missing but murdered and that those involved engaged in an elaborate coverup.

In an investigation that’s spanned nearly a year, police concluded the young man was shot and killed on the night he went missing, but at that point, they still had no idea where to find his body.

Seven people have since been arrested in the case.

Five of the seven were charged with obstructing justice, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse.

Justin Hornbeck, 28, was charged with murder, and Tyrone Render, 27, was charged with tampering with evidence with a firearm specification.

Barbara Singletary of Akron, Cannon’s mother, feels the arrests have provided some justice, but still cried out for one thing when she talked to 19 News back in May.

“Please just give me my baby’s body,” she said. “Just give me my baby’s body so we can put him to rest.”

On Sunday, her cry was answered when a dive team with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Lake Milton to search for Cannon’s remains.

Wadsworth Police Detectives and the Medina County Prosecutor working the case told her the news.

“The uniqueness of the description that matched what we found leads us to conclude that these are the remains of Iron Cannon,” said Thompson, the Medina County Prosecutor.

Cannon’s body was discovered in the lake exactly where and how at least one of seven suspects told authorities it would be, according to Thompson.

“We searched the area and were able to locate the remains in exactly the circumstances and condition we were told they would be,” he said. “They were retrieved I believe about 12:30 Sunday afternoon.”

The motive for Cannon’s killing remains unclear, but those accused in the elaborate cover-up ultimately led Detectives to what was missing in this tragic mystery: the remains of a mother’s son and now a body of evidence.

“We felt that one or more of the defendants charged would be the best source to obtain that information,” Thompson said. “We were correct.”

The body that was retrieved from the lake was initially taken to the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and has since been transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death and to get a positive identification.

What’s unclear is whether there will be more arrests in the case.

