Butler County deputy dies from COVID-19, sheriff says

Butler County Deputy Craig Mills
Butler County Deputy Craig Mills(Provided by Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own to COVID-19.

Deputy Craig Mills, 57, died Sunday at Mercy Fairfield Hospital, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Deputy Mills worked at the sheriff’s office more than two decades.

“You couldn’t ask for a better deputy,” Sheriff Jones said.

“He worked with kids for years. He volunteered with kids coaching them in baseball and fishing. He mentored young kids and was just a great, great person. He never forgot where he came from and always gave back til his last breath.”

He was hired in December 2000 and retired in June 2019 but returned to duty part-time in the warrants division, said Sgt. Kim Peters, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“He was a great athlete. He played professional baseball and coached kids,” Sgt. Peters said Monday. “He was an amazing fisherman as well and won tournaments. He was just an amazing person, made us laugh daily at the sheriff’s office.”

Deputy Mills was drafted from Hamilton High School by the Detroit Tigers in the 18th round of 1982, Sheriff Jones said.

“He was a hell of a baseball player. One of the best to come of out of Hamilton High School,” Sheriff Jones said.

Deputy Mills also won two tournaments with the Major Fishing League, according to their website.

“He was an avid, avid fisherman, won all kinds of tournaments,” Sheriff Jones said.

Deputy Mills took top honors in the August 2019 T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Buckeye Division tournament on the Ohio River at Tanners Creek, according to the Major Fishing League’s website.

He caught five bass weighing 10 pounds, 4 ounces and took home $5,466 for his win.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

