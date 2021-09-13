Cincinnati State partners with Kenton County Schools to offer aviation program for students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A unique partnership between Cincinnati State and Kenton County Schools has students reaching new heights through an aviation program.

Fifteen Kenton County students are learning all about airplane mechanics and how to fly unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, in the brand-new partnership.

“They’re going to leave with 30 plus [college credit] hours and a pathway that is in high demand,” says Kenton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb. “That’s going to lead to some incredible opportunities for them and that’s what we’re all about; making sure kids are transition ready.”

Dr. Webb says the program, which is free to the students, will likely become more competitive as the field of aviation mechanics continues to be in high demand.

“Once we get kids over here [at Cincinnati State] to see all the great things going on, we do believe it’s going to become highly competitive,” explains Dr. Webb. “So yes, hopefully, we can continue to expand the program in our district and other school districts in northern Kentucky and the region.”

One of the students taking advantage of the opportunity being offered is Trevor Miller, a junior at Dixie Heights High School.

“I’d just like to secure a job right now and later on because a lot of airplane companies are desperate for work right now, so I’d like to help fill in for that,” Miller said.

Miller says he has his own drones he flies for fun at home.

On Monday, he and 14 classmates received their own drone kits.

They will be certified drone operators at the end of the year, but that’s just part of the 30-credit, two-year program.

These students say they are grateful for this opportunity that will no doubt help them reach new heights.

“I just wanted to say that this program is a really awesome program and it’s really helpful for anyone that wants to get into aviation mechanics,” adds Miller.

Dr. Webb says with the help of local businesses, the sky is the limit when it comes to expanding the program.

“My message to our business partners, CVG and others, is let’s get together and really build this program to make sure we can meet the demands of the region,” says Dr. Webb.

