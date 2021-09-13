Cincinnati Zoo’s exotic cat Sihil euthanized due to declining health

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sihil, a 21-year-old ocelot part of the Cincinnati Zoo’s Cat Ambassador Program, was humanely euthanized on Monday.

The zoo wrote on Facebook they made the decision to euthanize Sihil because of her declining health.

Sihil made history as soon as she was born.

She was the first exotic cat born of a frozen embryo, according to the zoo’s Facebook post.

“Sihil was not only an amazing ambassador, but she was also a scientific feat,” the post reads.

She was featured on the “Today Show” for the way she was born, the zoo said.

