Cincinnati Zoo’s exotic cat Sihil euthanized due to declining health

Sihil was the first exotic cat born of a frozen embryo, according to the zoo’s Facebook post.
Sihil was the first exotic cat born of a frozen embryo, according to the zoo’s Facebook post.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sihil, a 21-year-old ocelot part of the Cincinnati Zoo’s Cat Ambassador Program, was humanely euthanized on Monday.

The zoo wrote on Facebook they made the decision to euthanize Sihil because of her declining health.

Sihil made history as soon as she was born.

She was the first exotic cat born of a frozen embryo, according to the zoo’s Facebook post.

“Sihil was not only an amazing ambassador, but she was also a scientific feat,” the post reads.

She was featured on the “Today Show” for the way she was born, the zoo said.

Today we lost an icon in the Cat Ambassador Program. Sihil, our 21-year-old ocelot, was humanely euthanized due to a...

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday, September 13, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

