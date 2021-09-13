Coroner IDs woman killed in Springfield Twp fire

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - We now know the name of a 67-year-old woman killed in a Hamilton County house fire on Sunday.

Sherry Razek was found dead at the residence in the 10000 block of Birchridge Drive, a coroner’s report shows.

Springfield Township officials say fire was coming from the front windows when they arrived about 10:15 a.m.

Two males inside suffered severe burns on their hands and faces.

They were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Damage to the home was set at $60,000, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hamilton County Arson Task Force.

