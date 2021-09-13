Contests
Coroner IDs woman killed in Springfield Twp fire

Sherry Razek, 67, was found dead and two males were found with severe burns at the residence in...
Sherry Razek, 67, was found dead and two males were found with severe burns at the residence in the 10000 block of Birchridge Drive(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - We now know the name of a 67-year-old woman killed in a Hamilton County house fire on Sunday.

Sherry Razek was found dead at the residence in the 10000 block of Birchridge Drive, a coroner’s report shows.

Springfield Township officials say fire was coming from the front windows when they arrived about 10:15 a.m.

Two males inside suffered severe burns on their hands and faces.

They were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Damage to the home was set at $60,000, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hamilton County Arson Task Force.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

