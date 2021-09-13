Contests
COVID vaccines required for Mount St. Joseph University students, employees

Eighteen people within the Mount community tested positive for COVID-19 since classes began, according to the school.(Mount Saint Joseph University)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mount St. Joseph University is requiring students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the school announced Monday.

Proof of vaccination, unless an exemption is granted, must be submitted by Dec. 15.

“The Mount is requiring that all of our students and employees get a COVID-19 vaccination so our entire community can be protected from serious health risks posed by the virus,” said Mount President H. James Williams, Ph.D. “It has become apparent that we must take action now to ensure that we are positioned to deliver on our promises to our students as we move forward.”

Mount St. Joseph University began the fall semester three weeks ago.

Eighteen people within the Mount community tested positive for COVID-19 since classes began, according to the school.

While cases have not rapidly spread, the exposure to COVID-19 has impacted Mount St. Joseph University.

  • 39 unvaccinated students being placed in quarantine - not permitted on campus for any reason - due to their direct exposure to individuals infected with COVID-19.
  • 52 classes forced either to an entirely virtual format or a hybrid format - some students in person and some students virtually - to adhere to isolation and quarantine requirements.
  • Three athletic teams competing with significantly reduced rosters due to student-athletes in isolation or quarantine.

The university has not reported any hospitalizations.

Mount St. Joseph University is working with Mercy Health West to host a vaccination clinic on Oct. 29 for people to get the first dose. The second dose will be offered during a clinic on Nov. 19.

Mount St. Joseph University joins the University of Cincinnati, Ohio and Miami universities, and Xavier to require vaccines.

