CPS expected to adopt vaccine mandate for school employees

The recommendation is expected to come on Sept. 13.
The recommendation is expected to come on Sept. 13.(Kaylie Crowe)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Public Schools Policy Committee plans to recommend Monday night’s meeting that the CPS School Board institute a vaccine mandate for employees, according to Communications Officer Frances Russ.

The proposed resolution can be found here.

Under the proposed policy, all district employees and co-located partners would have been required to receive at least the first vaccine dose by Oct. 1.

A co-located partner includes health partners, resource coordinators, school resource officers, and other partners working out of a district building.

Medical and religious exemptions apply.

Employees who do not meet the requirement may be asked to resign and seek employment elsewhere.

This is not the first time a vaccine mandate for CPS staff has been brought up.

A proposed mandate was expected to be discussed during a meeting in June. The proposal was instead sent back to the committee.

