Daughter facing murder, arson charges in connection with mother’s death

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A daughter is indicted on charges of murder and aggravated arson in connection with the fire that sent her mother to the hospital, where she later died.

Alisha Lang, 27, is accused of starting the fire at the West Cherry Street home of her mother, 53-year-old Beth Lang, on Feb. 2, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Beth was pulled from the burning house by a neighbor and then taken to the hospital. The neighbor, Jerry James, went on Facebook Live as he searched for Beth.

After being in the hospital for several weeks, Beth died on Feb. 14 from injuries she sustained in the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Months later, Beth’s daughter Alisha was arrested, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

She was indicted on charges of murder and four counts of aggravated arson by a Brown County grand jury, court records show.

