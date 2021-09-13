Contests
Eldest Wagner son to appear in court Monday for motion hearing

George Wagner IV is set to appear back in court Monday.
George Wagner IV is set to appear back in court Monday.(WSAZ)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The eldest Wagner son will be facing a Pike County judge for a motion hearing after he and his family were charged in 2016 for the Rhoden family massacre.

George Wagner IV; his father, George “Billy” Wagner III, have pleaded not guilty. His brother Edward  “Jake” pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges.

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk says his mother Angela pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, several counts of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and other charges as part of a plea deal.

In June, the prosecution agreed to hand over tapes that include several hours of interviews that they did with Jake before they came to terms with a plea agreement.

His attorney was supposed to receive the tapes on Aug. 2.

Judge Randy Deering gave the defense at least 60 days to review the interviews.

He also set a trial date for June 2022.

All of the Wagners have been held at separate Ohio jails since their arrests in Nov. 2018.

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead the morning of April 22, 2016, in their Pike County homes.

Prosecutors say Wagner, 51, her husband, George “Billy” Wagner III, 50, and their two grown sons planned the execution-style murders for months so one of them, Edward “Jake” Wagner, could have sole custody of the young daughter he shared with one of the victims, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19.

