Woman injured in head-on crash with West Chester fire engine

Three firefighters and a passenger from another car were involved in an accident on West...
Three firefighters and a passenger from another car were involved in an accident on West Chester Road Monday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash with a West Chester fire engine Monday morning.

Initial reports say the engine was headed east on West Chester Road around 10:25 a.m. and took evasive action to avoid a vehicle headed west.

The engine went down an embankment.

Three firefighters got out and helped a passenger in the vehicle until rescue crews arrived on the scene.

The female passenger was extricated and taken to West Chester Hospital.

The three firefighters were also transported as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation.

