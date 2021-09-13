Woman injured in head-on crash with West Chester fire engine

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash with a West Chester fire engine Monday morning.

Initial reports say the engine was headed east on West Chester Road around 10:25 a.m. and took evasive action to avoid a vehicle headed west.

The engine went down an embankment.

Three firefighters got out and helped a passenger in the vehicle until rescue crews arrived on the scene.

The female passenger was extricated and taken to West Chester Hospital.

The three firefighters were also transported as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation.

