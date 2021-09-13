Woman injured in head-on crash with West Chester fire engine
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash with a West Chester fire engine Monday morning.
Initial reports say the engine was headed east on West Chester Road around 10:25 a.m. and took evasive action to avoid a vehicle headed west.
The engine went down an embankment.
Three firefighters got out and helped a passenger in the vehicle until rescue crews arrived on the scene.
The female passenger was extricated and taken to West Chester Hospital.
The three firefighters were also transported as a precaution.
The crash remains under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.