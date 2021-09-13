Contests
Man arrested after video of alleged sexual assault found on work iPad, court docs claim

Patrick Illing, 56, was arrested Monday, according to Delhi Township police.
Patrick Illing, 56, was arrested Monday, according to Delhi Township police.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is facing a sexual assault charge after someone found a video of the alleged crime on the man’s work iPad, according to court documents.

Patrick Illing, 56, was arrested early Monday by Delhi Township Police in the 6500 block of Simon Drive, police said.

An arrest warrant for Illing was issued as part of the investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

Illing is accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old while the victim was passed out in the 56-year-old’s basement in April of 2020, court documents allege.

More than a year later, the victim was unaware of what allegedly happened until talking to investigators.

The victim was interviewed by police on Sunday and identified themself in the video of the alleged sexual assault, the court documents explain.

The video of the crime was found on Illing’s work iPad by other employees, according to the documents.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Delhi Township Police Department at 513-922-0060.

