Man arrested on domestic violence charges after wife initially claims she shot herself in foot

Steven A. Schuetz
Steven A. Schuetz(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A man was arrested on domestic violence charges Monday in Boone County after his wife initially claimed that she shot herself in the foot while playing with a gun, Boone County deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Loch Drive around 6:30 a.m. Monday for the report of a woman who shot herself.

After further investigation, deputies found that the woman’s husband, Steven A. Schuetz, 62, shot her in the ankle Sunday night during a domestic violence dispute after learning of an affair, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office says that Schuetz was intoxicated and physically assaulted her multiple times. He later fired the gun several times in their bedroom, hitting her once in the ankle.

Deputies added that his wife told detectives that she couldn’t call them for help because her husband had taken her phone. She also stated that she couldn’t leave because she was wounded.

It was not until later this morning that Schuetz gave her the phone, so she dialed 911.

Deputies added that the woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

He faces one count of strangulation, assault, two counts of assault, one count of terroristic threatening, and one count of unlawful imprisonment.

