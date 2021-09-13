Contests
Man sentenced for attempted murder of Warren County deputy

A doorbell camera shows the 60-second encounter between Lance Runion, whose hand can be seen...
A doorbell camera shows the 60-second encounter between Lance Runion, whose hand can be seen holding a gun, and Deputy Sara Vaught.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a Warren County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 17 years in prison, a judge announced Monday.

Lance Runion, 57, appeared in court for sentencing on the charges of attempted murder, attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault. He pleaded guilty to those charges on Aug. 19, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced at the time.

On Feb. 15, Deputy Sara Vaught was among several deputies responding to a well-being check for the 57-year-old in the 7800 block of Hunt Club Drive.

When deputies got to the home around 7 p.m., Runion opened the door and shot at Vaught.

Vaught was not hit and returned fire, hitting Runion.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released video from a doorbell camera that shows the 60-second encounter between Runion and Deputy Vaught.

WARNING: The video contains graphic content.

Lance Runion, 57, has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection...
Lance Runion, 57, has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the incident.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)

