Middletown mom to be sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son

Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the boy’s body in the Ohio River.(WXIX)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown mother who admitted to killing her 6-year-old son and throwing the boy’s body in the Ohio River is set to be sentenced in Butler County Monday Morning.

Prosecutors say Brittany Gosney, 29, is facing 15 years to life in prison but the death penalty did not apply in her case.

Gosney pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of felony endangering children in August.

Prosecutors say she confessed to killing her son, James Hutchinson, while trying to abandon him and his two siblings, 9 and 7, at Rush Run Wild Life Area in Preble County in February.

Gosney’s boyfriend, James Hamilton, also pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, endangering children, and gross abuse of a corpse.

Hamilton will be sentenced Oct. 4. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Investigators believe Hamilton helped Gosney throw Hutchinson’s body into the Ohio River.

His body still has not been recovered despite several searches.

