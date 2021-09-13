Contests
More Kentucky Guard members activated to help in hospitals

UofL Hospital is one of the 25 hospitals across the Commonwealth where Kentucky National Guard...
UofL Hospital is one of the 25 hospitals across the Commonwealth where Kentucky National Guard members will be assisting logistical and administrative tasks.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - An additional 310 members of the Kentucky National Guard will be activated to help in hospitals around the Commonwealth dealing with the surge from COVID-19

KYNG is expanding the hospital support mission to 21 additional hospitals. Guard members will be used in non-medical roles to perform logistical and administrative tasks to alleviate the pandemic’s stress on Kentucky’s healthcare infrastructure.

Among the hospitals in WAVE Country where soldiers will be assisting are Taylor Regional in Campbellsville, Baptist Louisville, Baptist Hardin in Elizabethtown and UofL Hospital in Louisville.

More than 100 guard members who were previously activated are continuing to serve at hospitals in Bowling Green, Hazard, Pikeville and Morehead.

