Ohio Gov. DeWine discusses threat of filing lawsuit over president’s federal vaccine requirements

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor of Ohio made an appearance in Cuyahoga County on Monday afternoon where he discussed various topics, including COVID-19 cases and President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

The remarks from Gov. Mike DeWine were delivered during a visit to Tri-C’s Corporate College in Warrensville Heights.

As a result of President Joe Biden’s announcements last week, Gov. DeWine said he asked Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to file a lawsuit against the White House administration challenging the vaccine mandate.

“I think the president made a mistake,” Gov. Mike DeWine previously said.

The initiatives from President Biden includes a vaccine requirement for federal laborers and employees of companies with more than 100 workers.

I think the President made a mistake by announcing federal vaccine mandates. We should be focused on the science of preventing virus spread - the vaccine is our best tool to stop COVID - but people and business owners should make their own decisions about vaccination. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 10, 2021

As of early Friday afternoon, approximately 62% of Ohioans who are 12 years or older have started the COVID-19 vaccination process.

