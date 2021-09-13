Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio Gov. DeWine discusses threat of filing lawsuit over president’s federal vaccine requirements

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor of Ohio made an appearance in Cuyahoga County on Monday afternoon where he discussed various topics, including COVID-19 cases and President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

The remarks from Gov. Mike DeWine were delivered during a visit to Tri-C’s Corporate College in Warrensville Heights.

As a result of President Joe Biden’s announcements last week, Gov. DeWine said he asked Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to file a lawsuit against the White House administration challenging the vaccine mandate.

“I think the president made a mistake,” Gov. Mike DeWine previously said.

Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

The initiatives from President Biden includes a vaccine requirement for federal laborers and employees of companies with more than 100 workers.

As of early Friday afternoon, approximately 62% of Ohioans who are 12 years or older have started the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is critically hurt in a double shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday in...
Man killed, woman critically hurt in NKY double shooting
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills was NKU law student, mother of two, university says
Butler County Deputy Craig Mills
Butler County deputy dies from COVID-19, sheriff says
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Middletown mom sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son
A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle...
Arrest after police chase, UDF robbery

Latest News

The recommendation is expected to come on Sept. 13.
CPS board strikes ‘balance’ in vaccine policy with employee right to refuse
Kentucky is seeing spread of the virus in its southern counties, though overall spread of the...
6 of 10 US counties with highest incident rate of COVID-19 are in Kentucky
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says
"I don’t know how else to say this – please be kind. The toll of this pandemic has been enough,...
Cincinnati area hospitals boost security against ‘violence, vile words,’ key leader says