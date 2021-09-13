Prosecutor: NKU law student, mother killed in apparent act of self-defense

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The shooting of a Northern Kentucky University law student on Saturday was an apparent act of self-defense, the Cincinnati Police Department said on behalf of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cierra Allen, 30, was found with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of St. James Avenue, police said.

She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she later died.

Police did not initially give details on the motive behind the shooting.

On Monday, CPD relayed information from the prosecutor’s office, saying preliminary information indicates Allen’s shooting was an apparent act of self-defense.

The 30-year-old was a mother of two and in her third year at NKU’s Chase College of Law, University President Dr. Ashish Vaidya wrote in an email to students.

Dr. Vaidya wrote in the email that he was heartbroken to share the news of Allen’s death.

