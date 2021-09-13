Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Recall: Costco shower benches can collapse, cause injuries

Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.
Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.(Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 81 reported incidents of the benches collapsing, breaking or falling apart, and four reported injuries resulting from falls.

The product in question is the Ivena 20-inch teak shower bench.

It was sold online and at Costco stores across the nation from October 2018 through June of this year.

There is a label on the bench that reads “100 percent wood from well-managed forests.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should return the product to Costco for a full refund.

The company is also directly reaching out to people who bought one.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills was NKU law student, mother of two, university says
One person is dead and another is critically hurt in a double shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday in...
Man killed, woman critically hurt in NKY double shooting
Wesley Robbins
Police: Man brandished gun at bouncer at bar in the Banks
Fatal fire in Springfield Township
One dead, two severely injured in Hamilton County house fire
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma board urges governor to commute death sentence of Julius Jones
The Walt Disney Co. announced that all of its remaining films this year will open exclusively...
Disney backs theatrical releases for remaining 2021 films
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Prosecutor: NKU law student, mother killed in apparent act of self-defense