Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

US will give aircraft companies $482 million for pandemic

FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view...
FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view of a line of Boeing 777X jets parked nose to tail on an unused runway at Paine Field, near Boeing's massive production facility in Everett, Wash.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The Biden administration says it will give $482 million to aviation manufacturers to help save jobs at companies that are still struggling because of the pandemic.

The Transportation Department said Monday that companies getting the money must not lay off workers or cut their pay.

The government says the money will protect up to 22,500 jobs.

The pandemic caused a sharp drop in air travel that reduced demand for new planes.

An estimated 100,000 aerospace jobs have been lost since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills was NKU law student, mother of two, university says
Wesley Robbins
Police: Man brandished gun at bouncer at bar in the Banks
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Fatal fire in Springfield Township
One dead, two severely injured in Hamilton County house fire
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen died after shooting occurred in Walnut Hills Saturday.
30-year-old woman fatally shot in Walnut Hills, police say

Latest News

Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Middletown mom sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire
Sherry Razek, 67, was found dead and two males were found with severe burns at the residence in...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Springfield Twp fire
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 9 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 9 a.m.