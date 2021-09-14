Contests
Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl who was abducted in East Cleveland is found safe

AMBER Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old girl in East Cleveland
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old girl in East Cleveland(Source: East Cleveland Police)
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for 7-year-old Kylie Brown after the girl was abducted in East Cleveland.

UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Safety and Justice Services. Brown was found safe.

Police initially said the young girl was taken by her 36-year-old father, Nashawn Brown, around 1:20 a.m. from their house on Nela View Road.

Nashawn Brown reportedly took his daughter, Kylie.
Nashawn Brown reportedly took his daughter, Kylie.(Source: East Cleveland Police)

Police have not advised yet if Brown was taken into custody.

Stay with 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

