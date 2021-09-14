Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl who was abducted in East Cleveland is found safe

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for 7-year-old Kylie Brown after the girl was abducted in East Cleveland.

UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Safety and Justice Services. Brown was found safe.

Police initially said the young girl was taken by her 36-year-old father, Nashawn Brown, around 1:20 a.m. from their house on Nela View Road.

Nashawn Brown reportedly took his daughter, Kylie. (Source: East Cleveland Police)

Police have not advised yet if Brown was taken into custody.

