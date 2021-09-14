Bearcats’ Fickell addresses USC speculation; ‘Grass is not always greener’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Head Football Coach Luke Fickell shot down any speculation people might have about him leaving to take over the University of Southern California football program.

Fickell’s name was linked to the USC opening in a report from CBS Sport’s Dennis Dodd just hours after the Trojans fired Clay Helton.

The Bearcats head coach put the rumors to bed Tuesday, at least for now, when asked about USC.

“I know nothing,” Fickell explained. “I mean, look, I don’t talk to anybody, I barely talked to my own family during the season, and, you know, so I wouldn’t ever talk about it, nor would I have even answered a phone call or anything like that.

“So, I know nothing, nor does it make me have any interest. So, it’s not a big deal. It’s nothing but distractions if people allow it to be. And for us, it can’t be.”

“It’s a crazy world, a crazy business and I think it does nothing more than show a lot of us that stability is great in this business and when you can create some stability in the things around you, the grass is not always greener and it does make you realize what great fortunes you have to be building something and have some stability – not just for you as a person and you as a family guy, but you as a program and the kids in the program.”

There is a familiar face to Fickell currently running USC’s Athletic Department.

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn served as UC’s AD from 2014-2019.

In fact, Bohn is the man who hired Fickell the Bearcats’ head coach in 2017.

In four years with Fickell on the sideline, he has turned the program around and made the Bearcats an AAC powerhouse.

The Bearcats are ranked No. 8 in the country currently as they head to Bloomington this week for a matchup against Indiana.

