Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bearcats’ Fickell addresses USC speculation; ‘Grass is not always greener’

By Jared Goffinet and Joe Danneman
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Head Football Coach Luke Fickell shot down any speculation people might have about him leaving to take over the University of Southern California football program.

Fickell’s name was linked to the USC opening in a report from CBS Sport’s Dennis Dodd just hours after the Trojans fired Clay Helton.

The Bearcats head coach put the rumors to bed Tuesday, at least for now, when asked about USC.

“I know nothing,” Fickell explained. “I mean, look, I don’t talk to anybody, I barely talked to my own family during the season, and, you know, so I wouldn’t ever talk about it, nor would I have even answered a phone call or anything like that.

“So, I know nothing, nor does it make me have any interest. So, it’s not a big deal. It’s nothing but distractions if people allow it to be. And for us, it can’t be.”

“It’s a crazy world, a crazy business and I think it does nothing more than show a lot of us that stability is great in this business and when you can create some stability in the things around you, the grass is not always greener and it does make you realize what great fortunes you have to be building something and have some stability – not just for you as a person and you as a family guy, but you as a program and the kids in the program.”

There is a familiar face to Fickell currently running USC’s Athletic Department.

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn served as UC’s AD from 2014-2019.

In fact, Bohn is the man who hired Fickell the Bearcats’ head coach in 2017.

In four years with Fickell on the sideline, he has turned the program around and made the Bearcats an AAC powerhouse.

The Bearcats are ranked No. 8 in the country currently as they head to Bloomington this week for a matchup against Indiana.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is critically hurt in a double shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday in...
Man killed, woman critically hurt in NKY double shooting
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Police: NKU law student, mother killed in apparent act of self-defense
Butler County Deputy Craig Mills
Butler County deputy dies from COVID-19 complications, sheriff says
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Middletown mom sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son
A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle...
Arrest after police chase, UDF robbery

Latest News

Bearcats’ Fickell addresses USC speculation
Bearcats’ Fickell addresses USC speculation
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell takes the field with his players before the first half of...
Report: Luke Fickell among top candidates for Southern Cal head coaching job
UC Clermont basketball team taking stand against vaccine mandate
UC Clermont basketball team planning to skip season due to vaccine mandate
It’s official: The Big 12 Conference invited the University of Cincinnati to join.
It’s official: UC accepts invitation to join Big 12