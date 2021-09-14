BGSU faculty member pleads not guilty on rape charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University faculty member indicted for rape pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Timothy Davis has been accused of three felony counts of sexual conduct with a victim less than 10 years of age. Those documents state that Davis allegedly engaged in that conduct between March and August of this year.

His bond was set at $200,000 for each count for a total of $600,000.

In a statement, BGSU spokesperson Alex Solis stated that Davis had been placed on paid leave following his arrest and pending investigation and that “BGSU has no further comment regarding this personnel matter.”

Davis’ pretrial date is set for Oct. 6.

