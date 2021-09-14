Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

BGSU faculty member pleads not guilty on rape charges

Timothy Davis has been accused of three felony counts of sexual conduct with a victim less than 10 years of age.
BGSU faculty member Timothy Davis pleaded not guilty to rape charges Wednesday after he was...
BGSU faculty member Timothy Davis pleaded not guilty to rape charges Wednesday after he was accused of three felony counts of sexual conduct with a victim less than 10 years of age.(wtvg)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University faculty member indicted for rape pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Timothy Davis has been accused of three felony counts of sexual conduct with a victim less than 10 years of age. Those documents state that Davis allegedly engaged in that conduct between March and August of this year.

His bond was set at $200,000 for each count for a total of $600,000.

In a statement, BGSU spokesperson Alex Solis stated that Davis had been placed on paid leave following his arrest and pending investigation and that “BGSU has no further comment regarding this personnel matter.”

Davis’ pretrial date is set for Oct. 6.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
A driver is under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old...
Arrest in deadly hit and run in Warren County
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.
TikTok trend has students barking, dressing like dogs at NKY middle school
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Sheriff: Investigation of Butler County auditor ‘has picked up and is getting more intensified’

Latest News

Pawpaw fruit is often called the “Poor Man’s Banana” because its taste is a cross between a...
It’s National Pawpaw Day! Where you can find the Ohio fruit and what to know about them
Police identify Roselawn homicide victim
Police identify victim of Roselawn homicide
George "Billy" Wagner
Pike County Massacre: Billy Wagner to return to court
Sheriff's office investigating Butler County auditor
Sheriff's office investigating Butler County auditor
Cincinnati police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Roselawn.
Man shot to death in Roselawn identified