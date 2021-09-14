Colerain High School reduces sporting event capacity
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Effective immediately, capacity is reduced at Colerain High School sporting events to keep everyone - from students to spectators - safe as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to cause a surge in cases.
The new capacity requirements and mask changes are laid out on the athletic department page of Colerain High School’s website.
All Sporting Events Guidelines:
- Masks are required to attend indoor events. They remain optional at outdoor events.
- Spectators are asked to monitor for symptoms prior to entry into the facility, if symptoms are present, please stay home.
- Everyone will need a ticket to enter the stadium or gymnasium for all events; all tickets will be purchased online via HomeTown Ticketing.
- Varsity football tickets will be sent to Football families, Cheerleading families, and Band families via Final Forms on Monday morning the week of the game.
- All other tickets for sporting events will be posted the day before the event.
- Staff IDs are no longer accepted.
- Middle school athletes will need a ticket to attend games.
- CHS will continue to accept season pass holders for the time being. We will also accept GMC passes for the time being.
- All outside events will be restricted attendance as follows:
This week: 75% attendance of total available seating.
Next week: - 25th 50% attendance of total available seating.
Week of Sept. 27th - Oct. 2nd or Until restrictions are lifted 30% attendance of total available seating
- All inside events will be restricted attendance as follows:
This week - 18th 75% attendance of total available seating.
Week of Sept. 20th - 25th 50% attendance of total available seating.
Week of Sept. 27th - Oct. 2nd or Until restrictions are lifted 25% attendance of total available seating.
Football ticket update: You will have the option to purchase tickets in the following sections to enter the game.
- Home bleachers Red
- Visitor bleachers Red
- Section 1 Yellow
- Section 2 Blue
- Section 3 White
- Section 4 Purple
- Section 5 Green
- Section 6 Black
Football Ticket Guidelines:
- When purchasing a ticket, please review the map to select the desired colored seating section. Sections 1-6 will be permitted to bring a folding chair or blanket for the grass area.
- Tickets will be scanned at the gate, and a corresponding colored wristband will be given for the section. Spectators will be required to wear the wristband in a visible area for the duration of the event. Please note if you are found in the wrong section or without a wristband you may be asked to leave the event.
- Any horseplay or tossing of a football will be prohibited during sporting events.
- Spectators must stay in their section at all times unless using the restrooms or concession stand.
- Tickets will be open to the public on Wednesday morning.
