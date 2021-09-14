Colerain High School reduces sporting event capacity

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Effective immediately, capacity is reduced at Colerain High School sporting events to keep everyone - from students to spectators - safe as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to cause a surge in cases.

The new capacity requirements and mask changes are laid out on the athletic department page of Colerain High School’s website.

All Sporting Events Guidelines:

Masks are required to attend indoor events. They remain optional at outdoor events.

Spectators are asked to monitor for symptoms prior to entry into the facility, if symptoms are present, please stay home.

Everyone will need a ticket to enter the stadium or gymnasium for all events; all tickets will be purchased online via HomeTown Ticketing.

Varsity football tickets will be sent to Football families, Cheerleading families, and Band families via Final Forms on Monday morning the week of the game.

All other tickets for sporting events will be posted the day before the event.

Staff IDs are no longer accepted.

Middle school athletes will need a ticket to attend games.

CHS will continue to accept season pass holders for the time being. We will also accept GMC passes for the time being.

All outside events will be restricted attendance as follows:

This week: 75% attendance of total available seating.

Next week: - 25th 50% attendance of total available seating.

Week of Sept. 27th - Oct. 2nd or Until restrictions are lifted 30% attendance of total available seating



All inside events will be restricted attendance as follows:

This week - 18th 75% attendance of total available seating.

Week of Sept. 20th - 25th 50% attendance of total available seating.

Week of Sept. 27th - Oct. 2nd or Until restrictions are lifted 25% attendance of total available seating.

Football ticket update: You will have the option to purchase tickets in the following sections to enter the game.

Home bleachers Red

Visitor bleachers Red

Section 1 Yellow

Section 2 Blue

Section 3 White

Section 4 Purple

Section 5 Green

Section 6 Black

Football Ticket Guidelines:

When purchasing a ticket, please review the map to select the desired colored seating section. Sections 1-6 will be permitted to bring a folding chair or blanket for the grass area.

Tickets will be scanned at the gate, and a corresponding colored wristband will be given for the section. Spectators will be required to wear the wristband in a visible area for the duration of the event. Please note if you are found in the wrong section or without a wristband you may be asked to leave the event.

Any horseplay or tossing of a football will be prohibited during sporting events.

Spectators must stay in their section at all times unless using the restrooms or concession stand.

Tickets will be open to the public on Wednesday morning.

