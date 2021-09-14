Dayton city officials to vote on mask ordinance Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) -On Wednesday, the Dayton City Commission will vote on a legislation that requires those six years and older to wear face coverings inside regardless of vaccination status.

City officials say that the Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County recommends the public to wear face coverings because there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

“Case levels in Montgomery County are reaching peaks not seen since January. While we know that vaccinations are incredibly effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, children under twelve are still unable to receive the vaccine,” Mayor Nan Whaley said. “I appreciate my colleagues on the Commission being willing to take this step to protect those unable to be vaccinated, to protect hospital capacity, and to keep businesses open even as we see new spikes in COVID-19 cases.”

City officials say that eating, drinking, and exercising are some of the exemptions.

If the customer chooses not to wear a face covering, the owner or an employee can ask them to leave.

City officials add that if the customer does not leave, business owners or employees can call 937-333-COPS to report the concern.

Those who do not wear a mask indoors could get fined $85, city officials said.

The public cannot call the number but instead tell the owner or an employee about their concern.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.