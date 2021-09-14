Man charged with sexual abuse in Hamilton County now being investigated for prior allegations in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former Princeton City Schools employee who is accused of sexually abusing four boys in Hamilton County is now under investigation in Butler County.

Hamilton County investigators believe Lamont Baldwin sexually assaulted four boys in the fifth and sixth grades between 2014 and 2018. They said it happened on and off school grounds while Baldwin was working as a security monitor and wrestling coach at Princeton middle and high schools.

Baldwin is now facing 12 counts of gross sexual imposition in Hamilton County and is scheduled for a bench trial there in October.

On top of that, Fairfield Township Police said they are now pursuing their own separate gross sexual imposition investigation. It is a case that dates back a decade.

“What occurred is very alike and similar to what has occurred in Hamilton County as far as the age and what the suspect did,” Captain Doug Lanier with Fairfield Twp. Police said. “It’s always good to have a fresh of set eyes look through this with a new lens.”

In the Fairfield Twp. case, a now-32-year-old man reported that he was abused by Baldwin at a state group home in Butler County in the early 2000s. The abuse, he said, lasted for four years.

“I’m scared to go for long walks again. I’m scared to walk to the dollar store, just crazy,” the alleged victim said.

A police report shows that the man and his mother reported the alleged abuse to Fairfield Township police in 2010, but charges were not filed, and the case was ultimately closed.

“[Officer] didn’t follow up, never contacted me again, or my son,” the alleged victim’s mother said. “Four more mothers have gone through the heartache that I went through when I learned of this, and it was unnecessary because we tried to stop him [Baldwin]. We could’ve stopped him.”

Capt. Lanier reviewed the case recently after hearing from the alleged victim’s mother. He said he is now re-opening it and re-assigning it to a different detective.

“I think there was some additional things that probably could’ve been done, but I don’t want to speak for anyone else,” Lanier said. “The detective that worked the case at the time is no longer with our department.”

Since the accusations are still within the statute of limitations, if they obtain enough evidence, Lanier said they will take the case to the prosecutor or the grand jury.

For the alleged victim and his mother, that is a step in the right direction.

“My son didn’t deserve this, and he deserves someone to fight for him, so I just pray that’s what gonna happen now, and this man’s gonna be locked up,” the alleged victim’s mother said.

Baldwin’s attorney could not be reached for comment Monday night. In 2020, Baldwin’s attorney did say they would be defending Baldwin’s innocence.

It is not clear whether the 2010 accusations were reported to children’s services.

