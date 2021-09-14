Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fatal hit-skip crash in Warren County, police say

Hamilton Township police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal hit-skip crash Tuesday morning.
Hamilton Township police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal hit-skip crash Tuesday morning.(WCAX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton Township police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal hit-skip crash.

It happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday on Grandin Road near State Route 48.

Few details have been released.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is critically hurt in a double shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday in...
Man killed, woman critically hurt in NKY double shooting
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Police: NKU law student, mother killed in apparent act of self-defense
Butler County Deputy Craig Mills
Butler County deputy dies from COVID-19 complications, sheriff says
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Middletown mom sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son
A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle...
Arrest after police chase, UDF robbery

Latest News

The Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating First Responders Week (Credit: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical...
Cincinnati Zoo celebrate First Responders Week
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old girl in East Cleveland
Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl who was abducted in East Cleveland is found safe
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Police investigate double shooting in Spring Grove Village
Police investigate double shooting in North Avondale
Police investigate double shooting in North Avondale