Fatal hit-skip crash in Warren County, police say
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton Township police confirm they are on the scene of a fatal hit-skip crash.
It happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday on Grandin Road near State Route 48.
Few details have been released.
FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.