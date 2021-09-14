Gov. DeWine to discuss keeping Ohio schools open during ‘rising’ COVID cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine will talk at 3 p.m. on keeping students in class “amidst rising cases of COVID-19,” his office said.

The governor will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff and members of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association for Tuesday’s press conference.

