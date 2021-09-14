Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19

Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for...
Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for chemotherapy.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”

The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he is sharing only now, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 while he was undergoing chemotherapy.

“Covid kicked my *** pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated & feeling much better now,” he wrote.

Bridges said Geston spent five days in the hospital, but he was stuck in a hospital bed for five weeks and was even “getting close to the Pearly Gates” at one point because his immune system was shot. Recovery was difficult, he said — until recently, he’s needed oxygen support just to walk around. But with the help of an excellent medical team, he was finally able to walk his daughter, Hayley, down the aisle and dance with her at her wedding to “a wonderful guy, Justin Shane.”

Bridges, 71, posted a video of the father-daughter dance, as well as a trailer for “The Old Man,” a television series he’s starring in and executive-producing. The FX series had been scheduled to premiere this year, before cancer and COVID-19 got in the way. “I’m excited to get back to work,” he wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is critically hurt in a double shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday in...
Man killed, woman critically hurt in NKY double shooting
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Police: NKU law student, mother killed in apparent act of self-defense
Butler County Deputy Craig Mills
Butler County deputy dies from COVID-19 complications, sheriff says
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Middletown mom sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son
A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle...
Arrest after police chase, UDF robbery

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 9:30 a.m.
Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old girl in East Cleveland
Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl who was abducted in East Cleveland is found safe
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast