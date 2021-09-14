Joey Votto nominated for MLB award highlighting community work

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds’ first baseman Joey Votto was chosen as the team’s nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award.

The 30 players nominated for the award are chosen for their philanthropic and humanitarian work in their community.

Votto’s work with the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy is a major part of his nomination.

“Joey is a regular visitor to the Academy and is heavily involved in the impact it makes on young people in Reds Country.

“In addition to showing his generosity by donating thousands of dollars in equipment behind the scenes, Joey goes many steps beyond by participating in hands-on baseball and softball work with the kids training at the Academy.

“This year, Joey adopted a 13U RBI team and took them under his wing. While he was on the injured list, he worked out with the team several times each week. He offered coaching advice while also taking the field and practicing with them,” MLB wrote of his nomination.

[Joey’s work with the community: Votto mentors Reds youth team on way to World Series win]

Votto’s trips to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, his work with the Make-A-Wish foundation and support for the Freestore Foodbank are all highlighted in his nomination.

Voting for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award is open to fans.

Reds fans can show their appreciation for Votto by helping him win this prestigious award.

