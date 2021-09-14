Kroger’s new service offering 30-minute home delivery now available in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger customers now have access to Kroger Delivery Now, which allows people to order from thousands of items and get them delivered to their doorstep in 30 minutes.

The new service comes from Kroger’s partnership with a grocery delivery and pick-up service company, Instacart.

Shoppers can choose from more than 25,000 items for meals, snacks, last-minute ingredients, over-the-counter medications, diapers and more to be delivered straight to their doorstep.

“Kroger Delivery Now is a game-changer for the e-commerce industry,” said Jenifer Moore, Corporate Affairs Manager. “The new service uniquely offers access to unmatched selection and value and delivers from early in the morning to late at night.”

Start shopping from your computer or smartphone now.

