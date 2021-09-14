Man dies after shooting in Hamilton home, police say

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -A man died Sunday after a shooting took place inside a Hamilton home, Hamilton police said.

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched at 12:50 p.m. to the 400 block of Bingham Street and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Butler County Coroner states that the man is 35-year-old Jason Hendricks.

Investigators say that Hendricks and others walked into the residents’ house. Gunfire was exchanged between Hendricks and the resident.

Police add that the other people left the scene before officers got there.

Hendricks was taken to Kettering Hamilton Hospital, but he died shortly after he arrived, officers said.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002.

