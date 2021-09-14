Police investigate double shooting in Spring Grove Village

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.

They showed up at University of Cincinnati Medical Center with gunshot wounds about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to Officer Tracy Jones.

They told police they were at the gas pumps at the Marathon gas station at 50 W. Mitchell Avenue when they both heard gunshots and wound up shot, he said.

The man and woman said they were sitting in the backseat of a car when it happened.

Two other people were in the front seat, he said. They were not hurt.

Police are still investigating and plan to review video in the area.

