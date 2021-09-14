Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police investigate double shooting in Spring Grove Village

A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.

They showed up at University of Cincinnati Medical Center with gunshot wounds about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to Officer Tracy Jones.

They told police they were at the gas pumps at the Marathon gas station at 50 W. Mitchell Avenue when they both heard gunshots and wound up shot, he said.

The man and woman said they were sitting in the backseat of a car when it happened.

Two other people were in the front seat, he said. They were not hurt.

Police are still investigating and plan to review video in the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is critically hurt in a double shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday in...
Man killed, woman critically hurt in NKY double shooting
Butler County Deputy Craig Mills
Butler County deputy dies from COVID-19 complications, sheriff says
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Police: NKU law student, mother killed in apparent act of self-defense
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Middletown mom sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son
A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle...
Arrest after police chase, UDF robbery

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8 a.m.
Cincinnati Zoo celebrates First Responders Week
Cincinnati Zoo celebrates First Responders Week
Capacity is now reduced at Colerain High School sporting events to keep everyone - from...
Colerain High School reduces sporting event capacity
Man accused of sexual abuse in Hamilton Co. under investigation in Butler Co.
Man charged with sexual abuse in Hamilton County now being investigated for prior allegations in Butler County