Purple People Bridge to receive major funding for bridge repairs

Part of the Purple People Bridge is temporarily closed due to a falling rock.
Part of the Purple People Bridge is temporarily closed due to a falling rock.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Purple People Bridge will be getting major grants to help fund the short-term construction after some stones from the bridge fell in May.

The Devou Good Foundation of Covington announced a $154,000 grant to help boost the repair.

Newport Southbank Bridge Company President Will Weber says that the repair will help bring pedestrians back on the bridge and enhance transportation.

“The Purple People Bridge is our region’s most comfortable and accessible connection between Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky,” said Wade Johnston of Tri-State Trails, a Devou Good Foundation supported organization with a mission of connecting people and places through a regional trail and bike network.

Part of the bridge is now open to the public, but a part remains closed.

The John and Sue Topits Foundation of Covington announced a $100,000 grant.

“The commitment to the community and the generosity from the Devou Good Foundation and The John and Sue Topits Foundation is truly inspiring and will help ensure that the Bridge reopens fully in a timely manner for all to enjoy once again,” Weber said.

Details of the repairs and the construction timeline will be announced at a later date.

