Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sentence announced for Tri-State doctor who shot dog, hit him in head with hammer

Joseph Stubbers faced more than two years in jail but got 90 days of house arrest.
Joseph Stubbers (Dearborn County Sheriff's Department)
Joseph Stubbers (Dearborn County Sheriff's Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A doctor found guilty of animal abuse last week received his sentence in Dearborn County on Tuesday.

Joseph Stubbers, 58, will spend 90 days incarcerated at his home. His felonies are reduced to misdemeanors.

Stubbers shot his dog, Cooper, and hit him in the head with a hammer in July 2019.

Stubbers told sheriff’s deputies the dog attacked him when he grabbed its collar. He claimed the dog “latched” onto his arm. Deputies said they did not see any marks on Stubbers’ arm.

Cooper, an English Mastiff, had a “mutilated” right eye and wet, fresh blood coming from it, deputies said. He was rescued by Dearborn County Animal Control following the crime.

Cooper, an English Mastiff, was rescued by Dearborn County Animal Control following the crime.
Cooper, an English Mastiff, was rescued by Dearborn County Animal Control following the crime.(WXIX)

Stubbers acknowledged in court he knew what he did to Cooper was wrong and inexcusable.

He was convicted on Sept. 7 on three counts of torturing and mutilating a vertebrate animal and faced up to two and a half years in jail.

The Ohio Medical Board could still decide to suspend Stubbers license or revoke it altogether.

Animal rights activists clashed with supporters of the doctor (below) when the guilty verdict came down.

**WARNING: The video contains explicit language**

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is critically hurt in a double shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday in...
Man killed, woman critically hurt in NKY double shooting
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Police: NKU law student, mother killed in apparent act of self-defense
Butler County Deputy Craig Mills
Butler County deputy dies from COVID-19 complications, sheriff says
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Middletown mom sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son
A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle...
Arrest after police chase, UDF robbery

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5 p.m.
Dayton city officials will be voting on a mask ordinance Wednesday.
Dayton city officials to vote on mask ordinance Wednesday
Classroom generic
Ohio school districts urged to enforce mask policies by Gov. DeWine, hospital leaders
Patrick Illing, 56, was arrested Monday, according to Delhi Township police.
Man arrested after video of alleged sexual assault found on work iPad, court docs claim