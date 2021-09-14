Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forget taco Tuesdays – how about tacos every day?

Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for tacos.

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.

Panera is also trying out subscriptions, including a monthly plan that gives you a free cup of coffee every day.

Taco Bell is trying out the subscription service at about 20 of its Tucson, Arizona restaurants.

There’s no word when it might roll out for the rest of the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is critically hurt in a double shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday in...
Man killed, woman critically hurt in NKY double shooting
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Police: NKU law student, mother killed in apparent act of self-defense
Butler County Deputy Craig Mills
Butler County deputy dies from COVID-19 complications, sheriff says
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Middletown mom sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son
A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle...
Arrest after police chase, UDF robbery

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 9:30 a.m.
Jeff Bridges said he was exposed to the virus in January at the place where he went for...
Jeff Bridges says cancer in remission, reveals he was hospitalized for COVID-19
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 7-year-old girl in East Cleveland
Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl who was abducted in East Cleveland is found safe
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast