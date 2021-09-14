Contests
TikTok trend has students barking, dressing like dogs at NKY middle school

The school says it cannot allow the barking behavior.
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.(WEAU)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - It’s been a “ruff” start to the year at Camp Ernst Middle School in the Boon County School District.

A school spokesperson took to Facebook this week to sound off about students... barking.

The spokesperson notes an uptick in TikTok trends such as challenges that encourage kids to destroy soap dispensers in bathrooms.

This one, apparently, has students making “animal noises toward each other, specifically barking.”

The spokesperson also asks parents for help regarding clothing items the trend has inspired.

“We are noticing kids wearing items that are not school-appropriate such as collars (they do not appear to be choker necklaces), leather straps with spikes which can be a safety concern,” the spokesperson wrote.

The school says it cannot allow the barking behavior.

“We do not want to discourage or thwart our students creativity or individualism; we respect our students as individuals. However, we promote a safe and healthy culture where ALL kids feel comfortable. The well-being of our students and staff are our number one priority,” the spokesperson wrote.

Parents, We want to make you aware of some observations we have made this year regarding some behaviors and trends we...

Posted by Camp Ernst Middle School - CEMS - #CEMSBlazers on Sunday, September 12, 2021

