Toledo diner searching for customer who left viral note on napkin

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A note left by a customer at a Toledo diner is going viral, and the owners are now hoping to find the man who left it.

Amy Tambouratzis, co-owner of the Green Lantern on Broadway, was working on Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington D.C., when she was waiting on a new customer.

“We were pretty busy here Saturday,” Tambouratzis said. “I didn’t get a chance to talk to him because we were so busy.”

She said the man ordered a breakfast that cost about $10 and then walked out, leaving behind a $120 tip and a note written on a napkin.

The note read:

“Lost my best friend in NYC 20 years ago today. He loved this place so much. You guys and the food are the best. Be safe. God bless.”

Tambouratzis said she went outside to thank the man and give him a hug, but he was already leaving in his vehicle.

“To hear the somebody loved this place so much, and to hear that his friend came in here on the day of his death is really heartwarming and I think it touched a lot of people,” said Tambouratzis.

They posted a picture of the napkin on their Facebook page which received 10,000 views in about two days.

“All the comments about it made a lot of people tear up,” said Rebecca Villarreal, who has worked at the Green Lantern for 20 years and is now a co-owner with her sister.

The note was signed by a man named Patrick and did not include a last name. Tambouratzis and Villarreal are hoping to find the man who left the note.

“I’d like to give him a hug,” said Tambouratzis. “I just want to know the story, I’d like to know his friend who came in here.”

They plan to put the note in the picture frame and hang it on a wall in this 94-year-old diner as a way to honor the man’s friends who died on 9/11.

“It’s so amazing because this place has been around since 1927 and we get stories that happen here all the time, but this was quite unique,” Tambouratzis said.

If anyone knows who the man is that left the note or how to get in touch with him, they are asked to contact the Green Lantern.

