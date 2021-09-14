Two schools take safety precautions following shootout in Evanston

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Montgomery Road at Duck Creek is shut down due to a shootout between two cars, Cincinnati police say.

Officers have not located any victims and say that one person ran from the area.

As a result of the police activity, Walnut Hills High School is on a lock-in according to Cincinnati Public Schools Communications Officer Frances Russ.

Alliance Academy, a charter school on Duck Creek Road, is also in lockdown, a spokesperson for Cincinnati police said.

A K-9 team and helicopters are being used in the search for the suspect, according to police.

