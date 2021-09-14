Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Two schools take safety precautions following shootout in Evanston

No shooting victims have been reported by police.
No shooting victims have been reported by police.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Montgomery Road at Duck Creek is shut down due to a shootout between two cars, Cincinnati police say.

Officers have not located any victims and say that one person ran from the area.

As a result of the police activity, Walnut Hills High School is on a lock-in according to Cincinnati Public Schools Communications Officer Frances Russ.

Alliance Academy, a charter school on Duck Creek Road, is also in lockdown, a spokesperson for Cincinnati police said.

A K-9 team and helicopters are being used in the search for the suspect, according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is critically hurt in a double shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday in...
Man killed, woman critically hurt in NKY double shooting
Police say 30-year-old Cierra Allen was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday and later died at the...
Police: NKU law student, mother killed in apparent act of self-defense
Butler County Deputy Craig Mills
Butler County deputy dies from COVID-19 complications, sheriff says
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Middletown mom sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son
A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle...
Arrest after police chase, UDF robbery

Latest News

Kroger Delivery Now launches nationwide
Kroger Delivery Now launches nationwide
Part of the Purple People Bridge is temporarily closed due to a falling rock.
Purple People Bridge to receive major funding for bridge repairs
Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID
Starting this week, Northwest Local Schools is phasing in reduced capacities at sporting events...
Northwest schools phase in capacity limits