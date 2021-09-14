Contests
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend

By KUTV staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - Police in New York are asking the public in Utah and Wyoming for help in finding a missing woman who recently traveled through those states with her boyfriend.

Police are calling the circumstances around the disappearance of Gabby Petito “odd.”

“We just want her home safe with us,” said family member James Schmidt.

Gabby Petito’s family said it’s been two weeks since they’ve heard from the spunky 22-year-old.

“I’ve received a text on the 30th. That was the last communication I had,” said Nichole Schmidt, the woman’s mother. “Just wanted to have fun on a nice cross country road trip.”

“She enjoys life,” James Schmidt said.

Petito and her boyfriend had been traveling in a white van chronicling their journey on YouTube, including stops in Utah.

Her father said she’d recently been traveling to Wyoming from Salt Lake City.

Police in New York, where she’s from, say they believe Petito was last in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before her family stopped hearing from her.

The couple’s van was found in Florida. Police there calling the circumstances odd.

Family members are pleading for the public’s help “if anybody just has any information,” James Schmidt said.

“Anything, any information out there,” Nichole Schmidt said.

Her family is desperate for answers.

“She’s an absolutely beautiful, beautiful soul, inside and out. She’s incredibly artistic, creative, loving, caring, free-spirited, wonderful soul,” James Schmidt said.

Anyone with information on Petito’s whereabouts over the past two weeks is asked to contact Suffolk County Crimestoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

