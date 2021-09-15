Contests
Arrest in deadly hit and run in Warren Co

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old Warren County man Tuesday.

Jeremy Penwell, 37, of Green Township was arrested just before midnight, Hamilton Township police said on their Facebook page.

Penwell was charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident.

“He was arrested without incident in Green Township, Ohio and is currently incarcerated in the Warren County Jail,” Police Chief Scott Hughes wrote in the post.

Aleksandre Begheluri, 37, of Mason, was driving a Dodge Ram “car hauler” when he started to experience vehicle trouble, parked the truck, and got out, according to the chief.

Begheluri was standing near the truck around 8 a.m. when he was struck and killed by what is believed to be a Honda Pilot.

The driver of the Pilot, now identified as Penwell, kept driving east on Grandin Road toward State Route 48, police said.

Police hope anyone who witnessed what happened will be able to help with the investigation.
