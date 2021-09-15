Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals rookie earns Player of the Week honor thanks to clutch performance

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) is lifted by teammates after a field goal to...
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) is lifted by teammates after a field goal to defeat the Minnesota Vikings during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week thanks to his performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

McPherson became the youngest kicker in NFL history to kick a game-winner in OT when he drilled a 33-yard FG to give the Bengals a Week 1 win.

The University of Florida product is also the second rookie kicker to ever convert a FG as time expired in OT.

McPherson’s first career FG, a 53-yarder, was the second-longest in the AFC in Week 1.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
Police hope anyone who witnessed what happened will be able to help with the investigation.
Man killed Warren County hit and run identified
Joseph Stubbers (Dearborn County Sheriff's Department)
Sentence announced for Tri-State doctor who shot dog, hit him in head with hammer
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.
TikTok trend has students barking, dressing like dogs at NKY middle school
Man accused of sexual abuse in Hamilton Co. under investigation in Butler Co.
Man charged with sexual abuse in Hamilton County now being investigated for prior allegations in Butler County

Latest News

Alleged hazing incident under investigation
Hamilton County prosecutor to give update on alleged hazing incident involving Tri-State football team
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, front right, leads the team onto the field against Memphis...
Bearcats’ Fickell addresses USC speculation; ‘Grass is not always greener’
Bearcats’ Fickell addresses USC speculation
Bearcats’ Fickell addresses USC speculation
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) plays in a baseball game against the Miami...
Joey Votto nominated for MLB award highlighting community work