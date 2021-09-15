Bengals rookie earns Player of the Week honor thanks to clutch performance

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week thanks to his performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

McPherson became the youngest kicker in NFL history to kick a game-winner in OT when he drilled a 33-yard FG to give the Bengals a Week 1 win.

The University of Florida product is also the second rookie kicker to ever convert a FG as time expired in OT.

McPherson’s first career FG, a 53-yarder, was the second-longest in the AFC in Week 1.

