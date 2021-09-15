A brief break from the humidity tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are seeing most rain come to an end across the Tri-State. The clearing skies will continue and lead to cooler weather overnight. Lows will be near 60. The humidity levels will also drop overnight with dewpoints in the upper 50s most of Thursday. Thursday will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

However, that break from the humid air is brief. Humid and warmer weather returns for the weekend beginning Friday with only a small chance for a spotty shower through Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will be dry with more rain returning Tuesday and Wednesday. That cold front will finally usher in some cooler, less humid air by the end of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.