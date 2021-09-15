Brook Park councilman allegedly threatens resident in recorded meeting

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brook Park councilman lost his temper in a meeting on Sept. 7, and police records show it’s not the first time he’s lost control.

The recent alleged threat caught on camera may not seem too outrageous to some, but it came from a councilman who’s been in trouble before because of his temper.

According to court records, Councilman Tom Troyer has even been through court-ordered anger management courses... Yet, here we are.

Troyer prefaced what he apparently knew would be a controversial response to a resident.

Troyer said, “I just hope-- and you are going to go crazy when I say this-- that one day you take a swing at me, so I can take care of all this.”

Louis Modic was on the receiving end of the alleged threat. He was at the podium after addressing the council moments before.

“To me that was premeditated, and he meant for me to get upset,” Modic said.

Modic said he’s been pushing for council to have public hearings on whether to allow marijuana dispensaries to operate in the city of Brook Park.

He discovered the council agreed to have the meetings in a resolution passed five years ago.

Modic said he doesn’t have a stake in whether dispensaries are able to open or not.

It’s just the principle of the matter that he wants to be resolved.

“You agree to do something, you should honor it and do it,” he said.

Troyer’s been at the center of a few 19 News investigations in the past.

In 2014, he was sentenced to anger management classes after police say he assaulted a man over advertisement of a tax business.

Our Paul Orlowski confronted Troyer after police say he interfered with an investigation in 2016.

Modic says he knew about those instances, and that’s why he went to police after last week’s meeting.

“I wanted to cover my bases,” he said.

In the police report, officers wrote “though Modic did not feel personally threatened, he did not believe that what MR. Troyer said was appropriate for a councilman.”

We called Troyer on both Monday and Tuesday, attempting to get his side of this story.

We never heard back.

“I don’t care what your personal politics are,” Modic said. “I care about how you care about Brook Park and if that’s how you care, by threatening constituents, I don’t think that’s a good thing.”

A spokesperson for the police department tells 19 Investigates no charges have been filed against Troyer in this case. The report does say officers let him know the report is on file though.

We reached out to the council to see if any members plan to take any action in an effort to reprimand Troyer for his comment. We’re waiting on a reply.

Meanwhile, Troyer is running for re-election in November.

