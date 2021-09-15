Contests
Cincinnati Ballet gets new Walnut Hills home

By Amber Jayanth
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Ballet has a new home for the first time in 63 years.

The $30 million project in Walnut Hills has been nearly two years in the making.

The hope with its competition is that Cincinnati Ballet can bring the best dancers from around the world to the Queen City.

The 57,000 square foot building on Gilbert Avenue features nine studios, which will allow expanded dance classes, and a deeper commitment to ballet programs.

“When I walked into this building, I heard music and I peeked at the dancers through the glass doors and saw the dazzling costumes and the incredible studio spaces,” said Cincinnati Ballet Board of Trustees member Rhonda Sheakley. “I literally had tears in my eyes.”

City leaders say the new center is much more than just dance, but a bridge to surrounding communities attracting people from other areas to celebrate the arts in Walnut Hills.

“Peebles Corner is back,” proclaimed Mayor John Cranley. “There was a time not too long ago when people felt uncomfortable at Peebles Corner not it is vibrant with businesses of diverse backgrounds, and it has come back to life.”

Although the new center is in place, the Ballet will continue to perform its main productions at the Aronoff and the Cincinnati Music Hall.

